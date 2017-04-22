Austinites gather to support science at Capitol

Saturday was Earth Day, and it's no coincidence that thousands of people crowded the Capitol grounds for the world-wide March for Science

Austin was one of many cities pushing to not only support the work of science, but to encourage research.



Those who attended came for different reasons, from climate change to the science of women's reproductive rights, all were there to give a platform to the field.

The group began the at the south steps of the Capitol and went through downtown to the Huston-Tillotson University. Over 600 marches took place around the world.

Jose Medina from Texas Freedom Network helped put the Austin march together. He believes the current White House administration isn't making science and research a priority.

“The President denies climate science, his Vice President denies evolution, so this is kind of the counter balance,” Medina said.

One concern for many at the march is possible budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and how it can affect the world long-term.

“What's going to happen to our planet?” said Trinity University Professor David Pooley. He works in astrophysics. Pooley says we have to think about the next generation.



“The longer that we wait to take decisive action, the longer it will be and in some cases there is a real fear that it will be impossible to reverse course,” he explained.

Each person involved hopes their display of passion encourages others to invest and value into the world of science as well.

