Austinites gather at city hall to celebrate failed repeal of ACA

Hundreds rallied at Austin City hall just two days after attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act were unsuccessful by a vote of 51-49.

For the group, a failed vote is cause for celebration

“This is a testament of your passion and tenacity,” said organizer Akhil Mulgaonker.

Senator John McCain's vote broke the tie, striking down the changes.

He released this statement Friday:

"From the beginning, I have believed that Obamacare should be repealed and replaced with a solution that increases competition, lowers costs, and improves care for the American people. The so-called 'skinny repeal' amendment the Senate voted on today would not accomplish those goals."

Rally supporters say the news was a small victory but they feel they have to keep the momentum going.

“We must keep our lanterns lit, and never run out of oil,” said supporter and polio survivor Maria Palacios said.

Palacios traveled from Houston to fight for the healthcare rights for those with disabilities, she wants elected state leaders to listen.

"They work for us,” she said.

That's why organizers set up booths to register people to vote.

"We need to make sure our policies are smart and make sure it serves the most number of people."

Supporters then marched down Congress where they strung together a "life line," each writing a letter, sharing personal stories about how the ACA has helped them survive medical obstacles.

Those letters will be sent to Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn.

"We must continue to push until every American has the healthcare they deserve!"

President Trump says he wants a change to the Senate filibuster rule.

The rule requires 60 votes to end debate and move forward with legislation

He is also threatening to end bailouts to insurance companies and members of Congress if a healthcare plan doesn't pass quickly.

© 2017 KVUE-TV