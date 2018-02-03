Austinites accused of defrauding Dell Inc., IRS get prison sentences

File photo

AUSTIN - Two Austinites received federal prison sentences Friday for defrauding Dell Inc. and the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Justice reported.

According to the DOJ, Senior United States District Judge Sam Sparks sentenced 50-year-old Kelly Burton Nunn and 55-year-old Bryan Dale Wallace to 40 months and 26 months in federal prison, respectively, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Sparks also ordered that Nunn pay $10,888,122 and Wallace $849,000 restitution -- jointly and severally with Nunn.

"Today’s sentencing is a reminder that the Department of Justice takes fraud against the business community very seriously," stated U.S. Attorney John F. Bash. "Together with our law-enforcement partners, we will remain steadfast in our efforts to protect the American economy from those who seek to profit from deception and dishonesty."

Nunn pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of subscribing a false Income Tax Return in November 2017. Wallace pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge, officials said.

Court records state that Nunn and Wallace conspired from January 2007 to August 2012 to

defraud Dell Inc., Nunn's employer, by charging Dell for services Dell did not receive or excessive amounts for services that Dell did receive. Nunn and Wallace reportedly submitted numerous fraudulent invoices under the business name of Bison Services for computer-aided-design services related to management of Dell’s business locations.The defendants admitted they caused Dell to pay Wallace millions of dollars to which he was not entitled, and Wallace paid over $1 million to Nunn over the course of the scheme.

Additionally, the DOJ reported that Nunn's wife, Tobie Nunn, pleaded guilty to the same tax charge as her husband, admitting that in April 2011, they intentionally filed electronically a fraudulent 2010 Individual Income Tax Return with the IRS that substantially understated their actual income.

Tobie Nunn remains on bond pending sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 23, facing up to three years in federal prison.

