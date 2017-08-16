Austinite wins $1M from scratch off ticket

$100 Million Golden Treasures lottery game.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - An Austin resident became an instant millionaire after winning the top prize on a scratch off ticket he bought at a Round Rock store front.

Texas Lottery said the man won the prize from the game $100 Million Golden Treasures. He bought the ticket from the Circle K Store located in the 1515 block of Round Rock Avenue.

The odds of a person winning any prize in the game are 3.16 and that includes break-even prizes.

© 2017 KVUE-TV