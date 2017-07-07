Austinite beat to death while on vacation on Greek island

(Photo: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Carol & Mike Werner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A 22-year-old Austinite has died after he was beat to death by 10 people in the early hours of Friday while he was on vacation on a Greek island, his family has confirmed to KVUE.

Bakari Henderson -- who was an Anderson High School graduate according to former classmates of his -- is currently a student at the University of Arizona, but is originally from Austin.

According to the Daily Mail, Henderson was battered to death in the street by attackers who are believed to have used brass knuckles during the attack. The publication said the fight started when Henderson got in an argument with a security guard inside a bar.

According to the Daily Mail, two people have been charged with homicide while police are questioning eight other people.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of State, Greek police said a U.S. citizen died in the early morning hours of Friday.

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

