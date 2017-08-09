Austin City Council weighing tax swap with Austin ISD

Austin City Council (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN – The Austin City Council on Wednesday approved setting the maximum property tax rate two cents higher than its current value, a move that could end up helping lower taxes for some area residents.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the city council voted 6-4 to approve setting the maximum tax rate at 46.5 cents per $100 of property value. The vote does not commit to that rate, but allows it while Austin considers a possible tax swap with Austin Independent School District.

The tax swap would involve the city raising its tax rate higher than the rollback rate, defined as the maximum tax increase allowed without allowing a petition for an election, and the voters approving the plan. Austin ISD would lower its taxes by an amount greater and the city would take over some district functions.

The proposed swap would keep more money local and evading the percentage of school district taxes that go back to the state in order to fund schools in low-income areas. The Statesman reported the process, known as recapture, made up 7.6 percent of the average Austinite’s tax bill four years ago, but is expected to make up 22.7 percent – greater than the city’s share – of next year’s bill. While the average Austin resident’s payment to the recapture system has grown from around $350 to $1,378 since 2014, the Statesman reports each resident has seen less of their money stay in the district. This is due to how the recapture system is tiered.

If approved, the Statesman noted some complications that include convincing taxpayers to approve the tax increase when they would not immediately see a decrease from the Austin ISD side. Another issue is that other school districts that are partially within of Austin’s city limits, and it is not immediately known whether residents living in those districts would see a benefit or a higher tax bill.

Council members Ellen Troxclair, Jimmy Flannigan, Ora Houston and Delia Garza voted against the proposal, with Pio Renteria absent.

