Austin Water analyzing rate policies

The way Austin decides how much to charge you for water could soon change.

On Wednesday night, people who represent different classes of customers like wholesale, multi-family, and low income to name a few, gathered at Austin Water headquarters. They discussed 16 different issues they've encountered while planning over the last few years.

The last time the city did this was back in 2008. Since then a drought and increased conservation has lead to a decrease of water usage, so this year's cost of service rate study is particularly critical.

"What we've been working towards is coming up with a rate structure that more closely aligns with current levels of customer consumption to ensure that our rates provide adequate levels of revenue to cover our costs," said Joseph Gonzales, Utility, Budget and Finance Manager at Austin Water.

Austin water plans to hold at least three more meetings as part of the study. GO HERE to participate in the study.

