Austin-Travis County EMS reports numbers after icy weather

AUSTIN - Tuesday morning Austin-Travis County EMS had its hands full.

EMS is the second busiest public safety agency here in the Austin-Travis County area but, in a span of just 12 hours, medics responded to 46 weather-related injury calls. Falls accounted for most of those injuries -- followed by collisions.

As you can imagine, some people are also having respiratory problems with this cold air. Captain Rick Rutledge reports a handful of injuries related to environmental exposure as well.

On any given day EMS, has about 40 ambulances on the roads more than half of those were responding to calls today.

"We're asking people don't assume it's all over, be careful, take your time walking and driving. You could step out of your house concerned about the drive, slip and fall and bust your head, so please be careful," Rutledge said.

Rutledge said traffic on heavy corridors like I-35 moved dirt, sand and salt making the roads easier to drive on.

EMS will have extra crews on standby if needed.

