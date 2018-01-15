Austin-Travis County activates Emergency Operation Center, provides tips

Travis County (Photo: KVUE News)

AUSTIN - The Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center will open at 10 p.m. Monday due to the anticipated severe weather and hazardous road conditions.

Here are a few tips that the emergency center recommends for the public to follow:

- The Winter Storm Warning for sleet and ice, which begins at midnight tonight, means driving could be hazardous through Wednesday afternoon.

- Austin area public should take time today if you need to run urgent errands, shop for groceries or fill prescriptions.

- If you do drive, slow down, avoid hard braking, be extra alert to brake lights and visit DriveTexas.org to know before you go about any hazards.

- Never use your oven, stove, or outdoor grill as a source of heat in any enclosed area. This is a fire hazard that can generate deadly amounts of odorless, colorless, carbon monoxide fumes.

- Remember that space heaters need space.” Heaters should be at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including walls, curtains, and bedding. Make sure they’re not near any combustibles or in high-traffic areas.

- Before freezing weather, wrap all exposed pipes located outside or in unheated areas of the home and remove garden hoses form outside faucets. Know where your property owner’s cut-off valve is located and how to use it. Austin Water customers can call the 24-Hour Emergency Hotline at 512-972-1000 to report breaks.

- Use caution when walking outside to avoid falling injuries on slick or frozen sidewalks, patios, driveways and steps.

- It’s important for relatives and friends to check in with their older adult family members, friends and neighbors. Winter is an especially important time to keep an eye on seniors and falling injuries are a concern.

RELATED:

An Austinites guide to walking on ice

© 2018 KVUE-TV