Austin teen's hobby turns into booming baking business

Madi Smyser, 16, spends some of her weekends baking for her business, Madi's Munchies. (Photo: Pattrik Perez, KVUE)

AUSTIN - At 16, Madi Smyser is what some teens wish to become when they grow up: The CEO of their own company.

The junior at Vandegrift High School in Leander runs Madi's Munchies.

"It's a lot of late nights and early mornings," she said.

She bakes everything from cookies to granola bars and even pumpkin bread.

"It can be a little much sometimes, but when I'm doing it, I get energized," Smyser said.

Her passion for baking goods started with her grandmother.

"She would always bake chocolate chip cookies with me, and I thought that was the coolest thing ever," she said. "But as I got older, it just kind of became like a little hobby."

That little hobby is now a full-fledged business. She's even shipping her baked goods beyond the Austin area.

"We've sent them as far as New Jersey and Connecticut and California. So it just kind of goes all over the place," she said.

Some of her baked goods can be found at Dan's Hamburger locations in Austin.

And if keeping up with demand isn't already hard enough for this teen, a bet with real estate coach Tom Ferry is keeping her busy.

"I have a $5,000 bet that you can't do $100,000 in the next 12 months and maintain your GPA," Ferry told her during a conference in 2017.

"I definitely still have a long way to go, but I'm working super hard to get there. I'm trying everything that I can," Smyser said.

But until she reaches that goal, she's going to keep on baking.

"It might be a late-night, early-morning kind of thing, but it's worth it," Smyser said.

