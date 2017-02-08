Austin teacher accused of touching 4-year-old's genitals

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - An Austin preschool teacher is accused of touching a 4-year-old's genitals in a bathroom while the rest of her class took a nap.

John Charles Arnold, 51, faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that was first reported to the girl's mother in October 2016. The mother told authorities that the girl asked her if her father was the only one who was allowed to touch her "potty," a term she used to describe her genitals. The girl then said that her teacher at Nature School of Austin touched her there.

Authorities later spoke with the girl who said that while she was using the restroom, Arnold walked in and shut the door behind him. The girl told police that the teacher touched her genitals and caused it to feel "bad."

In early January, authorities were able to speak with Arnold, who denied any wrong doing with relation to the victim, the affidavit said. Arnold told authorities that he was hired by the school in September 2016.

On Jan. 10, the victim's mother spoke with officers again at the Child Abuse office. She reiterated the initial story and added that before her daughter made an outcry to her, she had a meeting with Arnold and the school director about a different incident. According to the affidavit, when Arnold met with them he told her that he had a feeling that the meeting was about him. The mother told the officer she was taken aback and asked Arnold why that was. She said Arnold then said that he rubbed the victim's back and feet during nap time to aid her in going to sleep, the affidavit said. She said that Arnold also admitted to "being in the bathroom with the victim before the school director interjected." She told officers that that was when the school director released Arnold.

KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman said when the school was reached, the school denied that Arnold worked there as a full-time teacher.

