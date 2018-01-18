Austin taps new interim police monitor

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin city officials have named a new leader for its police watchdog agency.

Farah Muscadin will take over Monday as interim police monitor as the current monitor returns to his position in the city's labor relations office.

Muscadin's appointment comes amid a dispute between the police union and city about the role of the agency, which was created in 2002.

Union officials say that because a labor contract with the city expired in December, the monitor's office should no longer have access to confidential internal affairs records.

But city leaders say they are still legally able to do so.

At a minimum, the office will still serve as a neutral place for citizens to file complaints against the police. The office also will continue to make recommendations about police policy.

Muscadin is an attorney and has worked as a public defender in Chicago and in key leadership positions for Chicago State University.

She also worked for two years as an aide to Chicago's mayor and has been with the City of Austin for the past year-and-a-half as a project manager in the city's innovation office.

