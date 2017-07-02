Austin takes a trip back in time for July 4

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Those looking to celebrate Independence Day a day early, headed out to Northeast Austin this afternoon for a trip back in time.

Pioneer Farms hosted their annual Firecracker Fourth festival and showed visitors how people celebrated in the 1800s.

"They make you feel like you're actually in history," said Shachar Hods.

This weekend, he's spending the Fourth of July in Austin with his wife and two kids.

"We're from Houston," he said.

He said he read about Pioneer Farms, a 90-acre living history museum staffed almost solely by volunteers, and wanted to check out an old-fashioned summer festival.

"At the fourth of July in the 1800s, particularly in this part of Texas, neighbors would come together," Pioneer Farms volunteer Mike Ward said. "They'd have picnics; they'd have music; they'd have various activities for the kids; a lot of times they'd do a dance hall."

All of those things have been recreated at Pioneer Farms, and the Hods are taking it all in.

"We want to show our kids how they celebrated -- and on the way -- we might learn a thing or two, so I think it's a very cool idea," Hods said.

From candle making, to characters dressed in period costumes and historic homes, Pioneer Farms promises to have something for everyone.

Volunteers said their "Star Spangled Independence Festival" is guaranteed to spark your interest.

