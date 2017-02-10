Austin shelters spreading the love with free adoptions

A seven week old Daschund cross puppy. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - With Valentine's Day just days away, Austin's animal shelters are feeling the love. And if you're in the market for a cat, dog or rabbit, you're going to be feeling it, too.

Starting Friday through Sunday, the Austin Humane Society, Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are waiving fees on all adoptable pets as part of the Petco Foundation's "Discover Love" national adoption event. That includes cats, dogs, kittens, puppies and rabbits.

The three organizations are hoping to get 600 pets adopted.

“If you’ve ever shared your life with a pet, you know: love changes everything,” said Petco Foundation Executive Director Susanne Kogut in a press release. “And love is why every day, we work in partnership with animal welfare organizations in Austin and across the country to help bring more pets in need together with loving people.”

Go here for operating hours and more details.

