Austin shelters gearing up for cold weather

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - To prepare for dropping temperatures, shelters are opening up their doors to more clients.

"We are usually well over our capacity on our cold nights, because people do know they need to get out of the cold. So we just want to bring in as many as we possibly can," explained Major Andrew Kelly, the Area Commander for the Salvation Army.

On Monday afternoon, Front Steps announced the Cold Weather Shelter protocol was in effect. It goes into effect if the temperature is at or below 32 degrees, or at or below 35 degrees and raining or high winds.

"Nights like (Monday), being out in the cold can be life-threatening. And we want to make sure that we are saving people from those kind of things that can cause them to lose their lives or to lose them a limb, with gangrene or something like that, getting frostbite," said Kelly.

The Salvation Army works with Front Steps, the City of Austin Office for Emergency Management, and other collaborating agencies, facilities and volunteers are on such instances.

"Whenever we have a cold night, we have to increase our staff members. One of the things is that we don’t put folks out of the dormitories as early on a cold day as we normally would. Plus with the extra staffing taking on the extra people, we do need extra people on hand," said Kelly.

The Salvation Army will also allow clients to stay in the dormitory later during the day.

First United Methodist Church Austin will also be participating in the Cold Weather Shelter program.

If you're interested in donating to the Salvation Army, click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV