Austin may pay $2M in David Joseph shooting

AUSTIN - The City of Austin and family of David Joseph are in negotiations in attempts to settle a wrongful death suit, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman have learned.

Sources tell KVUE’s Tony Plohetski that the amount could be at least $2 million, but city attorneys said they were still drafting a proposal that would be privately unveiled to Austin City Council members next week.

Council members are expected to consider the proposal during an executive session Thursday, after which city lawyers hope to present the formal offer to Joseph’s family. If it is accepted by his family, the city council would formally vote on the measure.

Joseph, 17, was naked and unarmed when he was shot and killed by former Austin Police Officer Geoffrey Freeman on Feb. 8, 2016 in northeast Austin. Freeman was responding to a disturbance call, and dash camera video showed Joseph charging at Freeman before he shot and killed the teen.

Freeman was fired in March by then-Police Chief Art Acevedo. He appealed, and the city paid him $35,000 in exchange for dropping the appeal and agreeing that he is no longer eligible to work for APD.

