Paul Saldana Twitter profile picture. (Photo: Paul Saldana Twitter profile picture)

AUSTIN - Following Austin Independent School District Trustee Paul Saldana's resignation earlier this month, Austin school board members said they are looking to fill his vacant seat.

This week, one of the district's agenda items is hold public interviews with selected candidates.

The board will vote in June to appoint the preferred candidate.

