Austin restaurants, bars to protest inauguration by donating profits

AUSTIN - On Friday, Jan. 20, any profits made at Bouldin Creek Cafe, a vegetarian establishment, will go directly to the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Owner Leslie Martin said it's a way to protest the inauguration and "maintain hope" in their community.

"We wanted to make a statement," Martin said. "We have concerns about gay rights, minorities - how they're going to be treated and how their civil rights will be protected. There were a large number of people that we feel are living in fear right now wondering what's going to happen."

Martin created a Facebook post to share their initiative and was surprised to see other bars and restaurants in the city pick up on the idea too.

So far, the Aristocrat Lounge at 6507 Burnet Road and Yellow Jacket Social Club at 1704 E. 5th street have also joined the protest.

"We decided on the three groups because we felt that most of the marginalized community could benefit from them," Martin said.

She also said that this is a way to show her employees and community a form of protest that also directly benefits others.

"I have 90 employees," she said. "They live all walks of life and come from all nationalities and lifestyles. I support their personal growth and their happiness as an owner... I also want to show that there are things you can do to maintain hope."

