Austin resident gets overwhelming response after turning 100

Austin resident Reuel Cron stands near the famous El Arroyo sign, specially personalized for his 100th birthday. (Photo: Laurie Green, Elan Southpark Meadows)

AUSTIN - On June 16, KVUE published a story about how a local assisted living center was seeking help in celebrating a resident’s 100th birthday by sending him birthday cards. About a month later, we talked with Élan Southpark Meadows to see how Reuel Cron’s special day turned out — the results were jaw dropping.

“Reuel received 508 cards from as far away as Spain and the Bahamas and 22 states,” said Laurie Green, activities director at the center. “He had a great day and was so amazed that people cared about someone turning 100.”

She said Cron knew they were up to something leading up to his birthday and he kept saying he’d miss it because he would be in Albuquerque.

“I told him [KVUE was] going to do a follow-up story and he said, ‘That’s it, I’m going to Albuquerque until this thing blows over,’” Green said.

Green told us all the great things that took place for Mr. Cron’s birthday. The response was so overwhelming we thought it best to jot down the most interesting in a list:

- Cron was presented with a secret box of about 508 cards.

- He got to walk a red carpet with stanchions and a throne at the end.

- A rifle corps set the tone for a presentation by the Onion Creek American Legion.

- Local children's groups came to deliver cards and sing "Happy Birthday."

- The Fire Department came to “put out” the flames of his 100-candle birthday cake.

- He received a photo autographed by Nolan Ryan.

- The Times-Picayune of New Orleans, where Green said Cron is from, sent him the front page of the newspaper on the day he was born.

- He received birthday greetings from the White House signed by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

- Allen Bergeron, veterans program manager with the City of Austin and chairman of Honor Flight Austin, presented a proclamation from Mayor Steve Adler naming June 19 Reuel Cron Day in Austin.

- Bob Cole of KOKE FM presented a tribute to their Honor Flight trip.

- Local businesses, including El Arroyo and the Austin Motel, wrote birthday messages on their marquees.

- He will also be recognized at the Round Rock Express game on August 22 with their “Hero Salute.”

“He’s an amazing gentleman and every day we marvel that he is 100,” added Green.

