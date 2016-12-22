Austin resident among injured in Berlin attack

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 21: Clean-up crews collect the wrecked remains of the Christmas market stand where two days before a man drove a heavy truck into the market in an apparent terrorist attack on December 21, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Among those injured in the truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people was a longtime Austin resident.

The day after the attack, composer Russel Schulz-Widmar posted on his Facebook page, saying, "Friends, I am okay, only minor injuries. We were five. Two died. Two in the hospital for a long time. I cannot explain what happened."

Schulz-Widmar -- a composer who lived in Austin for more than 40 years -- taught music for 36 years at the Seminary of the Southwest, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

He told the Statesman that he was at the Christmas market with his friends when he heard screams. He was buried under rubble, but eventually got out with minor injuries to his hands.

He isn't the only Texan who was a victim of the attack.

A San Benito man remains hospitalized in serious condition following the attack, the man’s family told CBS affiliate ValleyCentral.com.

Twelve others were killed in the attack, including two of his friends.