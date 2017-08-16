Ramble On down Robert Plant Road: Redditor suggests name change for Robert E. Lee Road

Composite of KVUE photo and Getty Images photo. (Photo: Composite of KVUE photo and Getty Images photo)

AUSTIN - Robert E. Lee Road? More like Robert Plant Road.

That's what one Redditor is demanding the city land on after Austin City Council decided to change the name of the South Austin road.

One day after a "Unite the Right" rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Va., four street signs for Robert E. Lee Road were vandalized in South Austin. Austin City Council decided to begin the process of trying to change the name of the road following a petition to rename it.

While not everyone agrees that Robert E. Lee Road should get a name change, a group of people on Reddit have already come up with the alternative of Robert Plant Road.

Robert Plant, Led Zeppelin's lead singer, used to live in Austin -- conveniently known as the Live Music Capital of the World. And, as Reddit user gusgoose_ notes, "Robert E. Lee Road is right around the corner from Zilker Park, where Austin City Limits takes place."

"You tell me," the redditor demands. "What makes more sense? ROBERT E. LEE ROAD or ROBERT PLANT. RD? (sic) Exactly."

One person correctly noted that a Zeppelin Drive exists off of Anderson Mill Road. So, why not name another Austin road after the band's lead singer?

Other Redditors were quick to offer other names, however, such as Stevie Ray Vaughan. Vaughan was a guitarist whose musical career took off in Austin.

And, of course, "Roadie McRoadface" is an option, too.

