Austin/Travis County receives $5.2M for youth homelessness

Homeless person walking. (Photo: KVUE)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday announced it is awarding $33 million to build systems intended to end youth homelessness in 10 communities, including Austin/Travis County.

Through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YDHP), Austin/Travis County received a $5.2 million grant “to support a coordinated response to youth homelessness.”

“A stable home is the foundation for so many other opportunities in a young person’s life,” said HUD Secretary Julián Castro in a release. “As a former mayor, I know that some of the most innovative ideas come from the close working relationships that occur at the local level. These local programs are proof of that.”

In awarding Austin/Travis County the grant, HUD said “The 100-day Challenge has brought together service providers, city, county, and state agencies, law enforcement, and youth with lived experience, creating tremendous momentum, commitment, and willingness to adopt new projects and methodologies to end youth homelessness. Collaborating agencies have been forced to ask each other hard questions, re-assess and streamline housing operations, share resources, and address systematic challenges.”

Communities in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Washington State also received grants.

GO HERE for more information about the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

