Austin ranks among the world's best LGBT cities, says new study

CULTUREMAP - A new study helps confirm Austin’s acclaimed position as one of the most LGBT-friendly cities in the country.

Based on polling and research, Germany-based Nestpick, an online marketplace for furnished housing, settled on five factors to rank the best cities for LGBT people: dating scene, LGBT nightlife, openness in the city, safety, and LGBT rights.

By that measure, Austin ranks third in the U.S. and No. 24 in the world, Nestpick says. Neither Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, nor San Antonio appears in Nestpick’s top 100.

“In Austin, we embrace the true meaning of ‘y’all.’ Being an inclusive city means everyone is included, and in Austin we love every star and stripe on the flag and every color in the rainbow,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler tells CultureMap.

Austin can’t rest on its LGBT laurels, though, according to City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, the first openly gay man elected to the council.

“While Austin has earned its reputation as a wonderful city for LGBTQ and allied folks, in 2017, hard-fought rights and freedoms are still under attack. LGTBQ people are not just one community. We are a community of communities,” Flannigan tells CultureMap.

