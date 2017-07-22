Austin Quidditch players react to future of tournament in Round Rock

The proposed Senate Bill 3, or so-called "bathroom bill," could jeopardize a major tournament from coming to Central Texas.

KVUE reported that the U.S. Quidditch Cup is scheduled to kick off in Round Rock next year, however, the results from the Special Session may have the organization reconsider.

As the Austin Outlaws and League City battled it out on the field Saturday, team members spoke about their thoughts on the potential bill.

"(The organization) prides itself on taking people from all different backgrounds and all types of environments and telling them, 'Hey you can play this sport,'" Austin Outlaws Coach Cole Travis said.

Travis has been involved with the league for the last five years.

"I think it's the ability to play a full contact sport that is also co-ed," Travis said.

The sport, inspired by Happy Potter, continues to grow in popularity,

"Guys and girls of the greatest physical caliber just going at each other -- full contact," Austin Outlaws Chaser Nicholas Moreno said. "We hope to include all people...people who identify as whatever."

U.S. Quidditch said that Texas has more registered teams than any other state in the league this year. So it came as no surprise that Round Rock was picked as the home of U.S. Quidditch Cup 11 next year.

But the so-called "bathroom bill" is a major concern for the league, as well as fans, if it passes.

"(Organizers are) making sure any legislation doesn't affect the inclusivity of the sport and the welcoming atmosphere that they worked so hard to generate," Travis said. "We compete at the highest level and we want people to feel like there's no reason to feel that someone can't participate in Quidditch because of legislation."

Carolina Bowers feels it could hurt the community.

"That would be huge for our city to be able to say that we are participating in the world cup of Quidditch, and it would really cool, and Keep Austin Weird -- it's weird and we may not get it because of something like this, " Bowers said.

Both Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Governor Greg Abbott agree, privacy is their focus and they believe the economic climate of Texas will not be greatly affected.





