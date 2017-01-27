Austin puppy with bullet lodged in spine needs your help

Danali, a 4 month old puppy at Austin Pets Alive!, has a bullet lodged in her spine and she needs your help. (Photo: APA)

AUSTIN - Danali, a 4 month old puppy at Austin Pets Alive!, has a bullet lodged in her spine and she needs your help.

A Good Samaritan recently found the puppy dragging herself down an Austin street and brought her to the center. That's where veterinarians discovered she had been shot and that the bullet was lodged in her spine, keeping her from moving her hind legs.

Veterinarians have told APA that the boxer mix has a good chance of being able to move her legs with the help of a specialty surgeon.

The problem?

APA doesn't have the money to cover the cost of surgery. So the shelter is asking for the public's help in raising $2,000 by Feb. 3, the soonest the surgeon is available to work on her.

You can go here to donate.

And if you have any information about who may have shot Danali, you should call 911.

