Austin Public Health offering free flu shots for uninsured

AUSTIN - Austin Public Health is offering free flu shots for the uninsured.

They're taking place at both the Shots for Tots and Big Shots clinics in North and South Austin.

Coleen Christian is a health educator and said it's not too late to get your flu shots because it is still the best protection from the flu. She said it's 30 percent effective in protecting from four different strains of the flu.

She points to the 30 pediatric deaths nationwide from the flu and she said most of those children were not vaccinated. So far, there have been 21 deaths from the flu in Travis County between the ages of 33 and 80.

"It's too many because this is a preventable disease. We know if we get the immunization, we will significantly lower the chances of getting the flu and we know we're going to lessen the severity if we do get it," said Christian.

Besides getting the shot, Christian said make sure you cough into your elbows, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you're sick so you're not spreading your illness.

Here are the addresses to the two clinics: 405 W. Stassney Lane and 7500 Blessing Ave. They're open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Christian hopes this will encourage more people to get the flu shot, as the peak of flu season approaches at the end of the month.

