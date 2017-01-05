Austin Pride! making plans for LGBTQ community center

(Photo: Scott Utterback/The CJ )

AUSTIN - Members of Austin Pride! want to build an LGBTQ Community Center that would bring services from all over the city to one central location.

The organization gathered ideas from the city and other centers before creating a plan.

Alejandro Victoria thinks a LGBTQ Community Center is long overdue for the city of Austin.

"Many major cities across the United States have LQBTQ centers and we would like to see one here," Victoria said.

Professionally, Victoria works with LGBTQ minors in the child welfare system.

"It's hard to help clients get the services they need throughout the city of Austin," Victoria said.

He said many of his clients need specialized services that the community center plans to provide.

Austin Pride! President Paul Huddleston said the community center wants to partner with other Austin LGBTQ non-profits across the city, which may be smaller sized with fewer resources.

"We're looking at actually centralizing it, having one place that people can go where we can refer them to something more specialized that these other non-profits are offering or helping them within the center itself," Huddleston said. "There would be programming for transgender individuals, LGBTQ youth, the aging LGBTQ community, a diversity forum, there would also be a lot of classes - things that would teach you dance theater art, access to computers, therapy. You name it, we've pretty much thought of it."

The hope is to build the community downtown and that it becomes a place that everyone can easily access and enjoy.

Huddleston says the Austin LGBTQ Community Center's operating budget it's expected to be about $1 million per year, mostly funded through federal, state and local grants.

