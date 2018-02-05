KVUE
Austin police working South Austin SWAT call

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 6:09 PM. CST February 05, 2018

AUSTIN - Austin police are working a SWAT call in South Austin, where a man is refusing to leave his home Monday night.

Police said they were called out to the 3000 block of Fontana Drive near Dawson Elementary School at 4:12 p.m.

Officials said the man is alone in his home, and it's not known if he is armed.

As of 6 p.m., no homes have been evacuated.

This page will update as more information becomes available.

