Austin police working South Austin SWAT call

AUSTIN - Austin police are working a SWAT call in South Austin, where a man is refusing to leave his home Monday night.

Police said they were called out to the 3000 block of Fontana Drive near Dawson Elementary School at 4:12 p.m.

Officials said the man is alone in his home, and it's not known if he is armed.

As of 6 p.m., no homes have been evacuated.

This page will update as more information becomes available.

