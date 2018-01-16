Austin police working 16 crashes after freezing rain

Toll 130 overpass. (Photo: Erica Proffer)

AUSTIN - A winter storm brought on dangerous driving conditions for Central Texas Tuesday morning.

At 9:15 a.m., Austin police said they responded to 16 collisions in the city and added that several roads were shut down due to icy conditions.

Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley urged drivers to stay off the roads.

Those roads and overpasses are listed below:

Ben White flyover to I-35 is shut down in all directions.

The 5700 block of SH45 is completely iced over. This includes 45 westbound at 183 upper deck in both directions.

SH 71 at 130 is iced over.

U.S. 183 eastbound to 130 northbound is reported as completely iced over.

U.S. 183 at Burnet is iced over. Levander Loop at Ed Bluestein is iced over.

290 eastbound flyover to I-35 northbound is iced over. U.S. 290 Overpass at Berkman is iced over.

35th Street over Mopac is iced over. 6100 south Pleasant Valley is iced over.

1500 block W. Slaughter is iced over. MLK Bridge over I-35 is iced over.

Turnaround from eastbound Ben White to westbound Ben White turnaround is iced over.

5200 block of Capitol of Texas Highway is iced over. I-35 exit at 4600 block of northbound has been iced over.

West U.S. 290 WB to S Mopac SB is iced over. West U.S. 290 is iced over from the 5000-6000 block.

