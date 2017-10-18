Austin police seek help in identifying suspect in string of East Austin robberies

(Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - Investigating a series of convenience store robberies in East Austin, the Austin Police Department is now seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for the crimes.

Police said the robberies occurred between Sept. 25 and Oct. 16, in which the suspect displayed a handgun in five of the seven robberies. He is being described as a black male approximately 35 to 45 years old, about 6'3" to 6'5" tall, and approximately 300 to 325 pounds in weight. Police said he also has a shaved head and a tattoo above his left elbow.

Police said the robberies were reported as follows:

- Monday, Sept. 25 – 5:57 p.m. – Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd.

- Thursday, Oct. 5 – 1:26 p.m. – Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd.

- Saturday, Oct. 7 – 6:15 p.m., MLK Food Store, 2915 E. MLK

- Friday, Oct. 13 – 11:31 a.m., Monarch Food Store, 1402 E. 38th ½ St.

- Friday, Oct. 13 – 4:15 p.m., East 1st Grocery Store, 1811 E. Cesar Chavez

- Monday, Oct. 16 – 7:38 p.m., East 1st Grocery Store, 1811 E. Cesar Chavez

- Monday, Oct. 16 – 8:23 p.m., Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd.

Officials are asking people with more information to contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

