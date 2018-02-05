Austin police searching for driver accused of hitting officer with car

AUSTIN - Austin police are searching for the driver that left the scene of crash after hitting an officer with their car last Saturday night just before 10 p.m.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the 3900 block of S FM 973 near Highway 71.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the driver stopped for a second, but then drove off. Now, they’re asking for the public's help in identifying the driver while the officer recovers. They say the car they were driving was a four door black or dark colored Honda Accord or Nissan Altima with a cracked windshield.

"We hope that somebody out there knows what happened, saw what happened or was maybe in the vehicle when it happened,” Detective Adrian Duran with APD's Leaving the Scene Unit said.

Saturday's hit-and-run also brings attention to Texas' Move Over Law which requires drivers to move over or slowdown to 20 miles under the posted speed limit when vehicles are pulled to the side of the road.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run you're asked to call Crimestoppers.

The number is 512-974-578 9.

