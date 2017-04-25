Austin police pitch in to help veteran in need

Austin police officers noticed that Farmer, as he likes to be called, was having a tough time keeping up with his yard and home. So they decided to pitch in and help. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Sometimes the smallest tasks carry the most meaning.

On Tuesday, Austin police officers demonstrated that by coming together to lend a helping hand to a veteran in need.

“It’s about helping out a veteran who lives in our community,” said Senior Austin Police Officer Kevin Kelly. “We've got roughly ten officers participating today.”

Austin police officers noticed that Farmer, as he likes to be called, was having a tough time keeping up with his yard and home. So they decided to pitch in and help.

Farmer is an Air Force Veteran who served for decades including a tour in Vietnam. His decades of service left him disabled, but did not destroy his sense of humor.

“I might look like a Rolls Royce on the outside, but I'm a clinker inside,” he said.

It also didn’t destroy his sense of honor.

"I'm glad to be an American, I'm glad of this country, I'm proud of this country,” Farmer said.

Sometimes it’s important to help others carry the load.

"Myself and a lot of other guys out here today are veterans,” Kelly said. “Being able to come over here and show Mr. Farmer that we love and respect him for what he did for protecting our way of life.”

He said it's a good reminder of the needs around us and how a little help goes a long way.

“It takes all of us to make this thing come together and do it out of faith, love and compassion for one another,” he said. “I'm very thankful.”

Home Depot donated the tools the officers used to clean up Farmer’s yard and the Austin Police Department plans to do this more in the future. They’re calling it "APD Yard 911."

