APD officer to run in Boston Marathon to honor female trailblazer

AUSTIN - An Austin woman planning to run in the Boston Marathon will do so to honor a trailblazer in the running world.

When Eve Stephens runs in the Boston Marathon on April 17, she will be racing as part of the 261 Fearless team.

"It's in honor of the 50th anniversary of her running the Boston Marathon as a female, illegally," said Stephens.

261 Fearless is a non-profit organization that brings active women together through running clubs and offers healthy running support and education as well as a worldwide sisterhood.

It was founded by Kathrine Switzer, who ran in the men-only Boston Marathon in 1967. Boston Herald shot black and white photos that depict an angry looking male race director physically trying to stop Switzer.

"He was angry because she was breaking the rules. The picture is of him aggressively going after her, trying to rip that bib number from the front of her sweatshirt," explained Stephens.

The pictures are mind blowing to Stephens.

"That that happened in our lifetime. That's something that's real to us, that people didn't think women could run. They didn't think we were capable, they didn't think we were strong enough, they thought we were too fragile," said Stephens.

What happened five decades ago has served as an inspiration for Stephens. Who has gone through her own challenges as a female in law enforcement.

At the Austin Police Department, women only make up between 10 to 12 percent of the force.

"This isn't a job that women are traditionally involved in. It's not a job that even my parents encouraged me to be in. They definitely didn't want me to be a police officer," said Stephens.

But Lt. Eve Stephens went against the grain. And is the only Asian American in upper management.

Blazing her own trail as she trains for a race in honor of another.

"I just felt it in me that I needed to do something to break the stereotypes, to do something that empowered women," said Stephens.

Hoping to inspire others, who are having a hard time taking the first step.

Stephens is required to raise more than $7,000 as part of the 261 Fearless charity. You can contribute here.

