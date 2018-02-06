Austin police officer cleared in Burnet Co. roadside shooting

David L. Meyer

AUSTIN - A Burnet County grand jury has cleared the Austin police officer who shot and injured a man in late November. And the District Attorney is praising the officer's actions.

Police officials have already said that Officer Jason Jewett's actions in stopping a road rage incident likely saved lives. Now that the DA is done with his investigation, he says he agrees, calling what Officer Jewett did not only legal, but justified.

Police say a 55-year-old man, David L. Meyer, was shooting at a vehicle with a family of three inside along FM 1431, about eight miles east of Marble Falls.

That's when Officer Jewett arrived on the scene and shot the suspect twice to stop him. That man was injured and arrested on aggravated assault charges. Those charges are still pending.

It's still unclear what specifically made the man start shooting.

Tuesday, Burnet DA Sonny McAfee said, "It was tremendous that Officer Jewett happened along when he did. His actions were extremely helpful."

Officer Jewett has been with the department for 19 years.

APD's internal investigation is not yet complete but is expected to be finished in the near future.

