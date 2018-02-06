Austin police: More drivers breaking school bus safety laws

A vehicle passing a stopped school bus. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin police is stepping up efforts to remind drivers to stop for school buses and keep kids safe.

They said they are seeing a huge spike in the number of tickets they have been handing out for people not driving safely around school buses.

Last year, Austin police handed out over 17,000 tickets. That's up from nearly 13,000 in 2016. That's around 86 tickets every single day buses are picking up kids.

Austin Independent School District has cameras and school bus stop signs. They've been there since February of 2016.

Since the program began, cameras have captured at least six occasions of a student being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for an extended school bus stop-arm and multiple near misses.

Austin police is reminding people to not pass a stopped school bus and to be on the lookout for children walking near bus stops or schools. Drivers who don't follow the rules can pay a nearly $1,300 fine.

