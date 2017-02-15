COLD CASE: APD gives update on 2014 murder of Grace Chen

(Photo: Auh, Jennifer)

Sunday will mark three years since 47-year-old Grace Chen was brutally murdered at her Chinese language school in Northwest Austin.

She was a loved and respected mother, teacher, and artist.

After requests from the Asian-American community in Austin, KVUE’s Jennifer Auh contacted Austin Police for an update on the case.

The lead detective said while the killer has still not been caught, his department has not given up on finding justice for Grace.

"People just really wondered, 'What happened?'” said Dandan Zou, Grace's friend.

Grace Chen was murdered in the bathroom in her own business in the Galleria Oaks Shopping Center. Three years later, the case is still unsolved, and police have not released a motive.

"As a community, we are traumatized,” said Amy Wong-Mok, a member of the Asian-American Cultural Center.

According to members of the Asian-American Cultural Center, Grace was very well known and involved in the Austin community.

"Four, five times a year, I have people come up to me and say 'have you heard anything about Grace's case?' And really we don't have an answer for them,” said Grace's friend Dandan Zou.

Amy Wong-Mok with the Asian-American Cultural Center said her heart especially goes out to Grace's son, Jacky Chen.



"I get a little emotional every time, because I simply cannot forget his face, I cannot forget his face,” she said. "He lost his mother to this violent crime."

Amy said her question to Austin Police three years later is ‘What's taking so long?’

Detective Jay Swann told KVUE News there’s a lack of evidence in the case.

"I've done work in the last three months, specifically on this case, and I believe it's a good case that we can bring a resolution,” said Austin Police Cold Case Detective Jay Swann.

He said police are looking at Grace Chen's husband and Jacky's stepfather.

"He's a person of interest in this investigation, and he has not been cleared,” said Detective Swann.

In the last year, Grace's case was moved from the homicide unit to the cold case unit, but Swann said the investigation is still moving forward with a fresh set of eyes and a completely new team.

"We have approximately 200 cases in the cold case unit, all of them are important, but I'm especially and keenly aware of the Asian American's involvement with this case, their interest in this case, how it impacted the Asian-American community,” he said.

As police continue to look for more evidence, members of the Asian-American community said they just want closure.

"We have not forgotten,” said Amy.

Grace's son Jacky is currently residing in California. He spoke to KVUE over the phone. He said he is thankful for the support from the local community and police in Austin.

He also said he is having a tough time getting over his mother's death knowing that the killer is still out there.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to call (512) 472-TIPS.

