Austin organization helping refugee children transition to life in U.S.

An organization helping recently resettled refugee school children in Austin is getting ready for one of their biggest events.

Every year, Amaanah Refugee Services hosts a two-day field trip for more than 100 kids. It's a day filled with fun activities where they can interact with others in their shoes. This year, they'll be going to Pump It Up of Austin, and at the end of the field trip, presents will be passed out.

Sunday afternoon, more than 80 volunteers spent their afternoon wrapping them.

They said it's the least they can do for kids who are going through so many changes.

"You know they're dealing with the English language and trying to get used to a school structure, but more than that, there's just things that they experienced in the transition time that they're still trying to move forward and trying to acclimate to," Amaanah Regional Director Michelle Monroe "We're trying to build friendships and some of the values that are important to us and that we want them to carry out so they can be confident community leaders as they grow up."

Monroe said last year, almost 1,000 refugees arrived in Austin and 400 of them were children.

If you're interested opportunities to volunteer with Amaanah Refugee Services, email austin@refugeelink.com.

