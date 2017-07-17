Austin official named lone finalist in San Marcos city manager search

Bert Lumbreras, the sole finalist for the San Marcos city manager job.

AUSTIN - Assistant City Manager Bert Lumbreras has been named the lone finalist for the San Marcos city manager search, according to a San Marcos press release sent Monday.

Lumbreras has served as Austin’s assistant city manager since 2006 and has been serving in local government for 35 years.

He was selected out of 55 applicants from 21 states.

San Marcos City Council narrowed that list down to five finalists who toured the city and interviewed with three panels including council members, staff and community leaders.

Mayor John Thomaides said the council’s decision was unanimous.

Lumbreras’s experience working in local governments across the state of Texas put him above the rest, according to a statement from the mayor.

“The Council agrees that he will bring both stability and innovation, and we are looking forward to working with him,” said Mayor Thomaides.

