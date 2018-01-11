Austin not impacted by flurry of Sam's Club closings across country

(Photo: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - In the midst of reports across the nation that many Sam's Club stores have closed without warning, locations in Austin and Central Texas remain open.

Closures have been reported by local media in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana and more. The store responded to consumers and employees on Twitter with a statement saying "after a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy."

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

However, Anne Hatfield from Walmart Corporate Communications confirmed that no Sam's Clubs will be closing in Austin or in Central Texas. There are four Sam's Club stores located in the Austin area.

KHOU-TV in Houston reports, three stores will be closing effective immediately in the Houston area, and one in the San Antonio area, according to KENS-TV.

Sam’s Club shutdown? Employees at this S Loop store tell me they showed up to work and were told store is closed effective today. Sign on door says same thing. Hearing other stores also affected. Waiting on answers from parent company, Walmart #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RtbY7EhiIK — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 11, 2018

© 2018 KVUE-TV