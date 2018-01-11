KVUE
Austin not impacted by flurry of Sam's Club closings across country

Walmart has announced it is raising its starting hourly wage from $9 to $11 and Sam's Club is set to close a series of clubs across the United States. USA TODAY

Hana Adeni, KVUE 3:24 PM. CST January 11, 2018

AUSTIN - In the midst of reports across the nation that many Sam's Club stores have closed without warning, locations in Austin and Central Texas remain open. 

Closures have been reported by local media in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana and more. The store responded to consumers and employees on Twitter with a statement saying "after a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy." 

However, Anne Hatfield from Walmart Corporate Communications confirmed that no Sam's Clubs will be closing in Austin or in Central Texas. There are four Sam's Club stores located in the Austin area. 

KHOU-TV in Houston reports, three stores will be closing effective immediately in the Houston area, and one in the San Antonio area, according to KENS-TV

