Austin newborns gifted red hats to raise awareness for congenital heart defects

(Photo: American Heart Association)

AUSTIN - Throughout the month of February, all Austin newborns born at participating hospitals will be gifted with little red hats.

It's all a part of the American Heart Association's "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program to raise awareness for heart disease and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the U.S.

All babies born at the hospitals below will receive a knitted or crocheted hat handmade by volunteers from across the region, along with heart health information and free resources for parents:

- Seton Dell Children's Medical Center

- Seton Harker Heights

- Seton Hays

- Seton Medical Center Austin

- Seton Northwest

- Seton Southwest

- Seton Williamson

- St. David's Georgetown

- St. David's Medical Center

- St. David's Round Rock

- St. David's South Austin Medical Center

- St. David's Women’s Center of Texas

“To mark February as American Heart Month, we are raising awareness of congenital heart defects while also giving new parents the tools and knowledge to outfit their baby for a lifetime of heart health,” stated Joel Rice, executive director of the American Heart Association.

The AHA said volunteers spent the holidays knitting and crocheting the hats, and over 200,000 were knit for AHA chapters across the county. Volunteers in the Central Texas area included Girl Scout troops, the National Charity League, crafting groups and individuals.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts project began in Chicago in 2014 and now includes programs in 40 states.

According to the AHA, about 2,000 babies are born in Austin each February.

