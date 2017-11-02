Austin native Scott Milder announces bid for Lieutenant Governor

Scott Milder (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will have some competition in next year's Republican primary.

Businessman Scott Milder announced Thursday he will challenge the incumbent.

Milder is an executive with Stantec Architecture and the founder of the non-profit Friends of Texas Public Schools.

He grew up in Austin but now lives in Rockwall, which is northeast of Dallas.

Milder served two terms on the Rockwall City Council before deciding to run for Lieutenant Governor.

He told KVUE he wants to see a more collaborative, business-friendly approach to addressing issues facing the state.

"I think the difference between myself and Dan Patrick is I'm a rational, conservative Republican who's running against an extremist incumbent," Milder said. "He's just taken everything way too far over the edge and he has not addressed the actual critical business of Texas."

Milder says the issues he wants to focus on are improving public education and roadway infrastructure, addressing the water supply, lowering property taxes and establishing policies that will encourage more businesses to come to Texas.



The Republican primary will be in March 2018.

