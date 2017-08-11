Austin musician announces bid for governor with explicit message

Austin musician Thor Harris announced he's running for Texas governor with a short, explicit message. (Photo: Thor Harris, Twitter)

AUSTIN - One Austin musician is making national headlines, but it has nothing to do with his music.

Thor Harris of the bands Swans, Shearwater and now Thor & Friends, posted a video on his Twitter account Thursday in which he stands in front of a rainbow flag and announces he’s running for governor.

“Howdy,” says Harris in the eight-second video. “My name is Thor Harris and I’m running for governor of Texas because [expletive] this.”

On Friday morning, Harris started announcing some of his first orders of business via Twitter: funding public schools, fixing foster care, removing barriers to Planned Parenthood, ditching the bathroom bill and SB4, raising taxes for the one percent, and pushing for cleaner air and water.

Harris also took the time to tweet some questions to Texas’ current governor Greg Abbott and highlighted a list of issues they do not appear to see eye-to-eye on.

Fund public schools , fix foster care , remove barriers @PPact clinics , no bathroom bill , no SB4, raise taxes for the 1%, clean air & H2o https://t.co/NlkBydtxJe — thor harris (@thorharris666) August 11, 2017

If Abbott despises liberals , LGBTQ , trees , Brown and Black people , that's a majority of Texans. Just not good for him or us. — thor harris (@thorharris666) August 11, 2017

By mid-day Friday, Harris’ tweet announcement had nearly 4,000 likes and retweets. It appeared he also spent much of the morning showing love to his supporters, retweeting and responding to more than 100 followers.

In an interview with the popular online music publication Pitchfork, Harris was asked if he was truly running. He responded, "Why the [expletive] not."

This isn’t the first time Harris has made headlines. Earlier this year, Harris posted a video titled “How to punch a Nazi,” which ultimately led to his Twitter account being suspended for a few days. Though, Thor told KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman it was his background photo, which portrayed “nice pen and ink drawings of penises,” that led to his suspension following all the attention to his account.

Harris was also featured in a short documentary by the Mental Health Channel, in which he reads excerpts from his book and shares stories and strategies on living with depression.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally announced his 2018 re-election bid on July 14.

