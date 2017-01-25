Top Austin musical official placed on administrative leave

AUSTIN - The head of Austin’s music and entertainment division has bene placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a City Auditor investigation, a city spokesperson confirms.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Don Pitts has been off the job since Jan. 13. City spokesman David Green said he could not comment on how long the leave would last or what allegations he faces. Pitts has been a figure in the city’s efforts to bolster its music and arts scene from the recent gentrification.

The City Auditor’s office answers directly to the city council and operates independently of the City Manager’s office.

