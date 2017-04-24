Austin mayor to talk 'sanctuary cities' with A.G. Jeff Sessions Tuesday

Mayor Steve Adler. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with a handful of other mayors across the United States, is set to meet with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

In a statement from Adler's office, he said they will discuss issues including "reducing violent crime, strengthening police-community relations, criminal justice reform and Justice Department provisions in the Jan. 25 interior enforcement Executive Order."

In an op-ed released Monday, Adler said he is planning on speaking with Sessions about the issue of "sanctuary cities."

Sessions announced in March that states and cities would lose certain federal grants if they continued their "sanctuary cities" status.

Travis County leaders such as Sheriff Sally Hernandez and Judge Sarah Eckhardt said the county would not be affected by Sessions' announcement.

