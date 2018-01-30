Austin mayor suggests $325,000 base salary for city manager candidate

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Mayor Steve Adler has made a compensation recommendation for the new city manager candidate, just in time for Thursday's vote by the Austin City Council.

Mayor Adler has recommended compensation and benefits for candidate Spencer Cronk as:

- Base salary: Annual salary of $325,000

- Executive allowance $7,200 annually

- Housing Allowance $4,500 per month for six months to offset costs of a temporary residence

The Austin City Council will be considering appointing Cronk as the City of Austin's new city manager and finalizing compensation and benefits at a council meeting on Thursday.

The draft resolution for council consideration is here.

