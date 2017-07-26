KVUE
After Trump tweets, Austin Mayor says transgender Americans welcome to join APD

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 6:01 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

AUSTIN - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is hoping President Donald Trump's loss with banning transgender people from serving in the military will be Austin's gain.

After a flurry of morning tweets by the president, in which he said it would be too much of a "burden" to pay for the medical costs of the group, Mayor Adler responded that the banned group should move to Austin because "if you're qualified to keep our country safe you're qualified to keep Austin safe. Transgender Americans are welcome on our police force" he said in a tweet.

He followed up with another tweet citing the capital city as the safest big city in Texas who knows "our differences make us a stronger community.

In his final push, he tweeted a link to apply for a job with the Austin Police Department.

 

