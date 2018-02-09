Austin mayor declares Feb. 9 'Nick Foles Day'

AUSTIN - Happy Nick Foles Day!
Austin Mayor Steve Adler has proclaimed Feb. 9 as Nick Foles Day.
The Austin native broke high school records when he played football at Westlake High School and helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.
Foles was named the 2018 Super Bowl MVP for throwing three touchdowns and catching a pass that assisted the Eagles in beating the New England Patriots 41-33.
© 2018 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs