Austin mayor declares Feb. 9 'Nick Foles Day'

Nick Foles with his daughter Lily after his Super Bowl LII victory. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Happy Nick Foles Day!

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has proclaimed Feb. 9 as Nick Foles Day.

The Austin native broke high school records when he played football at Westlake High School and helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Foles was named the 2018 Super Bowl MVP for throwing three touchdowns and catching a pass that assisted the Eagles in beating the New England Patriots 41-33.

