Austin may take years to recover from problematic APD crime lab, officials say

A sexual assault evidence collection kit. (Photo: Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images, 2016 The Christian Science Monitor)

It may take years for Austin to recover from problems with the police department's DNA crime lab.

Austin police updated the Public Safety Commission Tuesday on the problem.

The Austin Police Department's crime lab shut down in June 2015 after a state audit found poorly trained staff may have been incorrectly analyzing DNA samples. Prosecutors are now reviewing thousands of cases in which DNA was used to make sure they did not result in wrongful convictions.

The state will pay $3.5 million to a Dallas County lab over the next six years to test DNA samples from rape cases. But Dallas' lab can only clear about 20 cases a month, and there are 600 waiting to be tested. So now the department is searching for other labs that may be able to help.