Austin may get state music museum after Senate vote

AUSTIN - Of all the cities in the Lone Star State, it only makes sense that Austin would be home to Texas' music museum.

And that's what the Texas Senate voted to do Monday. Run by a nonprofit foundation, the Texas State Music Museum would pay rent and utilities in a state-owned building that would sit in a parking lot east of the Bullock Texas State History Museum, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Senate Bill 1147, authored by Sen. Kirk Watson (D-Austin), will now head to the Texas House of Representatives. Go here to read the bill.

