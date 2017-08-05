Austin man to paddle board over 350 miles on Texas coast, sleep on beach to help veterans

An Austin man is getting ready to paddle board the Texas coastline next month.

AUSTIN - An Austin man is getting ready to paddle board the Texas coastline, from Port Isabel to Port Arthur, for a good cause.

Aaron Gonzalez is raising money for Patriot PAWS, a non-profit which gives service dogs to veterans. He got the idea during his last road trip with his six-year-old Doberman Pinscher, Skyy.

"I rode my motorcycle from Austin to Maine and back down the east coast," Gonzalez said.

He documented the 26 day trip on his YouTube page.

"The best times I have of all are when I go with Skyy," Gonzalez said. "There's a kind of love that only real dog owners know. They'll love you and always be there for you no matter what and that's why I've decided to take off on my next adventure. I am going to paddle board up the entire coast of Texas. It's about 367 miles. I'm doing the whole thing for Patriot PAWS."

The Dallas-based organization gives service dogs to veterans.

"There's actually over 250 uses for services dogs," Gonzalez said. "Not a lot of people realize that. PTSD is probably one of the biggest things that service dogs are being used for."

Gonzalez is hoping to raise $15,000 to give to Patriot PAWS.

"So the plan is travel about 30 miles a day," he said. "Every single day I'm going to paddle in and essentially sleep right on the beach. I'll carry a back pack that has all my essentials with me."

He's hoping along the way he'll meet people who want to contribute to his cause, saying he wants to give those who served our country what he has, an unbreakable bond between a dog and their owner.

If you'd like to donate to this cause, you can visit Gonzalez's GoFundMe page.

